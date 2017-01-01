Brian Johnson pays tribute to AC/DC founder Malcolm Young

Former AC/DC singer Brian Johnson has added his tribute to bandmate Malcolm Young, who passed away over the weekend (18Nov17).

The guitarist died at the age of 64 on Saturday following a three-year battle with dementia, and Johnson is now reflecting on his time working with Young in a post on his website titled, "For 32 years we stood side by side on stage".

"I am saddened by the passing of my friend Malcolm Young," he writes. "I can't believe he's gone. We had such great times on the road. I was always aware that he was a genius on guitar, his riffs have become legend, as has he. I send out my love and sympathy to his wife Linda, his children Kara and Ross, and (brother) Angus, who will all be devastated... as we all are.

"He has left a legacy that I don't think many can match. He never liked the celebrity side of fame, he was too humble for that. He was the man who created AC/DC because he said, 'There was no Rock 'n' Roll' out there'. I am proud to have known him and call him a friend, and I'm going to miss him so much. I salute you, Malcolm Young."

Johnson replaced late singer Bon Scott in the band in 1980. He walked away from the group last year (16) during their Rock or Bust tour due to hearing issues and was replaced by Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose.

Young co-founded the band in 1973 with his younger brother Angus. He played his last show with his bandmates in 2010.