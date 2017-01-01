Sexual harassment claims bring back bad memories for Mariah Carey

The recent celebrity sexual harassment scandals sweeping through the movie and music industries have brought up some bad memories for Mariah Carey.

The singer reveals she has stories to tell but for now she'd just like to applaud the brave women and men who have come forward with accusations levelled against the likes of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

"First, I have to say everybody is being very courageous in these circumstances and so it's a tip of the hat to them," Mariah tells The Hollywood Reporter. "They are brave. And yeah, these are some very strong women and it's something to be admired.

"Of course, we hope things change and we hope that people don't have to go through these things anymore. Does it bring up anything from my own life? Yeah. But I'm not going to make it all about me. I throw my support toward those women who have come forward. And, in an earnest way, from my heart."

The sex abuse and harassment scandals began with a New York Times Weinstein expose, which detailed the disgraced producer's alleged misconduct. Several women, including A-listers Angeline Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, have since opened up about the filmmaker's inappropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, Kevin Spacey has been fired from hit Netflix drama House of Cards and removed from new movie All the Money in the World following allegations he harassed and assaulted men. These began with actor Anthony Rapp claiming Spacey pinned him to a bed in his apartment when he was just 14.

Spacey apologised for his drunken actions but confessed he had no recollection of the encounter.

Filmmakers James Toback and Brett Ratner and actors Jeffrey Tambor and Jeremy Piven have also been accused of misconduct in recent weeks.