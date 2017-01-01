Pink's choreographers found aerial dancers on Instagram

The aerial dancers who joined Pink for her daring performance on the side of a Los Angeles hotel for Sunday's (19Nov17) American Music Awards were discovered on Instagram.

The pop star wowed viewers by delivering her song Beautiful Trauma while twirling and jumping off the side of the city's JW Marriott, where she danced with members of the Bandaloop troupe, which specialises in gravity-defying performances.

Pink's choreographers, RJ Durrell and Nick Florez, came up with the idea after coming across posts by the group's bosses on social media.

"We found a company called Bandaloop, they are aerial dancers and this is what they do, they dance at high heights all over the world," Durrell told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America. "We found them on Instagram and sent them to Pink and said, 'We need to do this', and she said, 'Yeah, we do!'"

Pink is known for her aerial acrobatics onstage, but Sunday's stunt was the first time she had scaled a skyscraper to perform outdoors, and after her rehearsal on Friday (17Nov17), the mother-of-two shared video clips of herself from the practice, admitting she was filled with nerves ahead of the big show.

"I'm just afraid I'm going to get up there and be like, 'I don't know if I can do this,'" she explained in the Instagram post. "I don't care about heights, I just care about being able to actually breathe up there."

As she was strapped into her harness, she quipped, "This was a fine idea."

"I feel the fear this time," she continued. "This is nothing you can prepare for."

Pink, who also opened the AMAs with Kelly Clarkson as they sang an emotional rendition of R.E.M.'s Everybody Hurts, managed to pull off the huge feat without any issues, and she was flattered by all the praise she received online.

Taking to Twitter, country star Martina McBride gushed, "@Pink I don't even know what to say. Seriously beautiful and amazing performance. And she did that while delivering a perfect vocal. Damn," prompting the 38-year-old to repost her message and respond, "Oh gosh I love you so much".

Pink also retweeted a compliment from comedienne and U.S. talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, who wrote, "Just when you think you've seen it all, @Pink outdoes herself. Wow. #AMAs #PINKxAMAs".

"THANKYOU (sic) friend I just love you and that means a lot to me," replied the pop star.