Gwen Stefani: 'My divorce from Gavin Rossdale was supposed to happen'

Gwen Stefani has accepted that her divorce from Gavin Rossdale was "supposed to happen".

The 48-year-old singer split from Bush frontman Gavin, the father of her three children, in August, 2015. While both have moved on with their lives, Gwen opened up about the marriage breakdown in an interview with Marie Claire magazine, admitting she has come to realise it was part of her life plan.

"(The heartbreak following the divorce) was supposed to happen," she told the publication. "It was my purpose to write about and share my story. I met at least 50 to 100 people before each show on my tour and got to hear that my truth and my story translated, and I feel very lucky and honoured knowing that."

Now Gwen is in a relationship with country singer Blake Shelton, who was recently named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. She and her boys frequently spend time at Blake's Oklahoma ranch, which the former No Doubt star thoroughly enjoys.

"It's very tribal," she said. "Blake has a sister, she comes with her kids. We cook and get muddy and dirty. There are ATVs. Being a mother of three boys, it's kind of the perfect place. Everything is real now, whereas before, things didn't seem so real."

As for what's in the future for Gwen, the singer has high hopes for her songwriting career.

"I would love to do something like (write a musical), just to be part of a writing thing, because that confidence has come back how and I know I have something to offer," she said. "It used to be such a stress; there was so much doubt in me - now it's like, 'Well, just go and write and write a song.'"