Camila Cabello and Rita Ora battle for this week's Number 1

Camila Cabello is facing serious competition from Rita Ora for the Number 1 spot on this week's Official Singles Chart.



After three weeks at the top, Camila's Havana continues to lead the way in today's Official Chart Update (Nov 20), but Rita Ora's Anywhere is close behind; just 2,000 streaming equivalent sales and downloads separate the two.



Two more songs are also on the rise inside the Top 5: Marshmello's Silence ft. Khalid lifts from 5 to Number 3, while Ed Sheeran's Perfect lifts 6 to 4 and could match its Number 4 peak this Friday (Nov 24) that it reached back when his ÷ album was released in March.



Comedy rapper Big Shaq is set to reach new highs this week with Man's Not Hot, lifting from 8 to 6, and Stormzy and MNEK's Blinded By Your Grace - Pt 2 is on track to enter this week's Top 10, currently up five places to Number 12.



Katie Melua is set to return to the Top 40 for the first time in seven years this week with Fields Of Gold - her cover of the Sting classic that serves as this year's Children In Need single opens at Number 10. Performed during last Friday's appeal which raised over £50m, Katie's song choice was a tribute to the charity's Life President, the late Sir Terry Wogan.



Outside the Top 10, MK's 17 continues to climb, up from 20 to 13 in today's update, and Jason Derulo's Tip Toe ft. French Montana jumps 13 places into the Top 40 at 34.



Further down, David Guetta's Dirty Sexy Money ft. Afrojack, Charli XCX and French Montana could enter this week's Top 40, up seven places to 35 and Luis Fonsi's brand new single, Echame La Culpa ft. Demi Lovato, is new at 39.



Finally, with less than five weeks to go until Christmas, Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You is poised to make its Top 40 return this week, zooming from 88 to 40.

