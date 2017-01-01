NEWS Paloma Faith takes chart lead over Morrissey and Tokio Myers Newsdesk Share with :







Paloma Faith's new album The Architect is building quite the following in its first week on sale, and could become her first chart-topping record this Friday.



Today's Official Albums Chart Update sees Paloma at Number 1 with her fourth studio album, which was preceded by the lead single Crybaby, a UK Top 40 hit in September. The Architect has a lead of 4,000 combined chart sales and heads up an all-new Top 3 at the midweek point.



Morrissey's eleventh solo studio album Low in High School is at Number 2 in today's sales flash, ahead of Our Generation, the debut album from Britain's Got Talent winner Tokio Myers (3).



Former chart topper The Thrill Of It All from Sam Smith currently occupies the Number 4 slot, ahead of Jeff Lynne's ELO, who are on course to enter at Number 5 with their new live album Wembley Or Bust.



A new Iron Maiden live album - Book of Souls: Live Chapter could become their 25th Top 10 on Friday at Number 10, two slots ahead of Tom Chaplin's new Christmas record – the Keane frontman’s Twelve Tales of Christmas is coincidentally at Number 12 today.



Songs From The Stage, the first album from West End star Beverley Knight, Amber Riley and Cassidy Janson together as Leading Ladies sits at Number 14, while Green Day's Greatest Hits: God's Favourite Band, and Jools Holland and Jose Feliciano's As You See Me Now are also prospective Top 20 entries at 19 and 20.



Full House: The Very Best of Madness is new midweek at Number 24, marginally ahead of another career retrospective - Phil Collins' Take A Look At Me Now is at Number 27. Sia's bells are jingling with her first festive album Everyday Is Christmas (29) on course for a Top 40 entry on Friday.



Finally, a reissued version of Queen's classic album News Of The World starts the week at Number 32, while Black Sabbath’s new live album The End (38) is on track to deliver the band’s 24th Top 40 appearance on the Official Albums Chart later this week.

