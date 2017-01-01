Pink denies grimacing during Christina Aguilera's Whitney tribute at AMAs

Pink has hit back at claims she was seen grimacing as Christina Aguilera paid tribute to Whitney Houston during a performance at the American Music Awards on Sunday night (19Nov17).

The singer famously feuded with the Dirrty singer, but the pair put their differences behind them earlier this year. Pink was in the audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles as Christina took to the stage to perform a medley of Whitney songs - I Will Always Love You, I Have Nothing, Run To You, I'm Every Woman - to mark the 25th anniversary of movie The Bodyguard. During Christina's rendition, the camera panned to Pink, who was seen listening with a furrowed brow - which many took to be a slight and used to create a variety of memes on social media.

However, Pink later took to Twitter to deny the allegations. In response to a tweet from Fuse TV’s Mark Sundstrom which read "@Pink and @Xtina deaded their beef last year and have been FRIENDS since, respecting each other's amazing talent as grown women. stop creating something out of nothing @TheShadyFacts", Pink replied: "Yes. THIS. Christina f**king killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent. Show the clip where I’m in tears, you negative Nancys."

The pair collaborated on the tune Lady Marmalade in 2001, but fell out over the Beautiful singer's move to work with Pink's mentor, the songwriter Linda Perry.

During an appearance on U.S. TV show Watch What Happens Live last month, Pink opened up about the rivalry, saying: "We were super young and super new at the whole thing. I think I'm an alpha and she's an alpha. And I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal. We're just very different. Women have to learn how to support each other. It's not taught to us on the playground."

Insisting things are all good between the pair now, Pink added: "We're fine. Look, she's so talented and deep down, I've had bad days too, she's a really sweet person. I mean, it was funny, I laughed.

"We made up on The Voice. I hadn't seen her in years and years and years and we became moms. We grew up and we hugged it out. It's that simple and I feel so good about that."