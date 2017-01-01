Taylor Swift's album Reputation ruffles feathers at Grammys voting committee

Taylor Swift's takedown of artists Katy Perry and Kanye West may harm her album's chances of winning big at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

According to editors at British newspaper The Sun, the Shake if Off singer decision to continue her feuds with Fireworks singer Katy and rapper Kanye hasn't gone down well with members of the Grammys voting committee.

The 27-year-old also takes aim at exes Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston on new album Reputation, but it has reportedly infuriated industry figures, including members of the Grammys jury, who have worked with Katy and Kanye.

“A lot of people on the voting committee are not liking Reputation at all," an insider told the publication. The super-ambitious singer's move to declare open warfare on her enemies appears to have lost her some support.

“A lot of the jury members have worked with Katy, Calvin and Kanye so when Taylor has tried to humiliate them, it has left a bad taste. Ultimately she may pay for that when it comes to winning awards," warned the insider.

In June (17), Taylor finally put her back catalogue back on Spotify on the same day Katy released her album Witness, a move which was widely interpreted as a bid to overshadow Katy's album. It came as a surprise as Taylor had previously made a high-profile stand against the streaming service in protest over how little stars are paid for streams.

“Taylor has to understand that the industry is small, and moves like sabotaging Katy’s album hurt people behind the scenes who work hard to make an album happen," shared the source. “How Taylor thinks the industry is going to give its full support to her after she’s tried to damage so many people is mad.”

The Look What You Made Me Do singer has won 10 Grammys over the past decade. The Pennsylvania born singer's latest recording is not eligible for the 2018 awards due to its release date, but will be in the running for the 2019 Grammys.