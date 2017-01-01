Taylor Swift turns her Beverly Hills pad into a fortress

Taylor Swift has turned her historic Beverly Hills mansion into a fortress to keep fans, stalkers, and the paparazzi out.

The singer has obtained permits to block visibility to the pad, which she bought in 2015, by erecting a high cinder block wall by her front porch and and another retaining wall by her tennis court, according to TMZ.

She also upgraded and remodelled her front gate in a bid to make the entrance impenetrable.

The move comes just weeks after Taylor opened up her homes in Watch Hill, Rhode Island and London to select fans and gave them the chance to listen to her new album Reputation ahead of its release.

The singer played the album for a group of lucky devotees, who were also given the chance to hold the Album of the Year Grammy Award Taylor won for 1989.

Back in 2014, the Shake it Off hitmaker opened her homes in Watch Hill, London, Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville, Tennessee, to fans as she was preparing to release her last album.

But Taylor has every reason to be careful - Mohammed Jaffar was arrested in March (17) on stalking and burglary charges for allegedly loitering outside her New York home multiple times and making nuisance calls to her management company.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was committed to a psychiatric facility after being deemed unfit to stand trial in September (17).

Jaffar is accused of launching a campaign to get in touch with the singer in December (16), when he turned up at her apartment building and requested a meeting with her and was told to leave. Despite this, he reportedly showed up another four times over the next two months and even managed to gain access to the building in February (17), when he was caught on surveillance cameras outside her door and also on the roof of the building.

On another occasion, Jaffar allegedly rang Swift's doorbell for an hour straight, before returning the next day and ringing it again for a further 45 minutes.

Following his arrest in March, Swift was granted a protection order against him.