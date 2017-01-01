Lady Gaga 'devastated' over Azzedine Alaia's death

Lady Gaga is "devastated" she didn't get to say goodbye to designer Azzedine Alaia before he died on Saturday (18Nov17).

The French-Tunisian fashion designer passed away in Paris, France on Saturday at the age of 82 (initially reported as 77) after suffering a heart attack, his company told the New York Times.

Following the news, Lady Gaga took to Instagram to share pictures of herself with Alaia in his kitchen and fitting room and wrote an emotional tribute.

"I'll mourn forever the loss of my friend. A true genius in not only fashion but in his heart," she wrote. "He was a king and had the highest standards of design and work ethic. He was so giving, so loving, his heart so full and pure.

"To say he was special would be an understatement. To say he was integral, important and influential to fashion is simply not enough. There was no one who did what he did. No one knew a woman's body like him. He should be celebrated as one of the greatest fashion designers the world has ever known. I? love you, Azzedine. I?'m devastated I? didn't get to say goodbye. I? love you."

A fan later shared a video on Twitter showing Gaga singing her song Joanne while playing an acoustic guitar outside Alaia's home in Paris, and she shared the clip and admitted it was one of her last moments with him and wrote, "I'll cherish this moment in my heart forever. As I was leaving he would not stop showering me w/ love+gifts. There will never be another #Alaia."

Madonna also paid tribute by sharing a throwback black-and-white photograph of her lying besides Alaia. In the caption, she wrote, "GOD Bless this. Talented and Beautiful Soul! I was so Lucky to know him. Work with him and laugh with him!! May he rest in Peace!"

Mariah Carey shared a picture of them cuddling and added, "Devastated to hear about the passing of my friend Azzedine Alaïa. Mr. Alaïa was a genius and an incredibly kind man. Thank you for everything. R.I.P." and Victoria Beckham posted, "A sad day. Rest in peace #azzedinealaia ...You were a true master and one of my biggest inspirations."

Many others paid tribute too, including Rihanna, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Cindy Crawford, Salma Hayek, Rachel Zoe, Boy George, and Jean Paul Gaultier.