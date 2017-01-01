David Cassidy 'conscious and surrounded by family'

David Cassidy's representatives have announced the actor is "now conscious" following reports he was in a coma after suffering from organ failure.

It was reported on Saturday (18Nov17) that the former The Partridge Family star had been rushed to a hospital in Florida in pain on Wednesday and his condition had been deteriorating so he was placed in a medically induced coma.

His spokeswoman has since issued a statement to a number of news outlets in which she states, "He is now conscious and surrounded by family."

The 67-year-old is in need of a liver transplant, and is reportedly also suffering from kidney failure.

Following the news, fellow former child star Jimmy Osmond, from family band the Osmonds, tweeted, "Prayers for my friend #DavidCassidy and his family right now."

Earlier this year, David revealed he had been diagnosed with dementia, a condition that runs in the family.

He told People magazine in February how he watched his mother "disappear" before his eyes as the tragic condition took hold.

"In the end, the only way I knew she recognised me is with one single tear that would drop from her eye every time I walked into the room... I feared I would end up that way," he shared.

He subsequently decided to stop touring to focus on his health, saying, "I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I've been without any distractions. I want to love. I want to enjoy life."

He is the father of Arrow actress Katie Cassidy, 30, from his relationship with Sherry Williams Benedon, and son Beau, 26, from his marriage to third wife Sue Shifrin. She filed for divorce in 2014.