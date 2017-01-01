Cardi B gets confidence boost from listening to her own song

Cardi B finds listening to her hit song Bodak Yellow boosts her confidence.

The rapper, real name Belcalis Almanzar, shot to fame following the release of her debut single in June (17), with the tune going on to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three consecutive weeks.

While some artists avoid listening to their own music, Cardi actually chooses to play Bodak Yellow whenever she is feeling down.

"It makes you feel like a bad b**ch. It gives you this self-esteem," she told New York Magazine. "Sometimes I don't feel like I'm the prettiest, sometimes I don't feel like I'm on top, and when I hear Bodak Yellow again, I'm like, 'Yeah! I'm that b**ch!'"

Since rising to prominence, Cardi has thrown herself into performing concerts and making party appearances. With the money she has made, she's splashed out $240,000 burnt-orange Bentley SUV even though she doesn't drive, and also has plans for more plastic surgery, having previously undergone breast and buttock augmentation.

"God makes everybody perfect, but sometimes he f**ks up," the 25-year-old shared.

In addition to her music, Cardi is now turning her attention to planning her wedding, after becoming engaged to Migos rapper Offset last month. It seems the star is hoping to tie the knot as quickly as possible, and already has a theme picked out.

"The world is not ready for it," she laughed. "Everybody got to be wearing red... And my bridesmaids are gonna be wearing suits, what's good."