David Cassidy clings to life in critical condition at hospital

Actor and singer David Cassidy has suffered organ failure and is in critical condition at a Florida hospital, according to a new report.



The former The Partridge Family star, who is the father of Arrow actress Katie Cassidy, has been put in an induced coma as doctors fight to prevent more of his vital organs from shutting down.



"It's looking grim," a source tells TMZ of the prognosis for the 67-year-old.



Apparently his condition has been slowly worsening in the days following his admission into the medical facility earlier this week (ends17Nov17), and in order to save his life, he will need to undergo a liver transplant. It's also claimed David is suffering from kidney failure.



As family members arrive at the hospital to comfort and support the ailing star, relatives have reportedly been told to expect the worst.



David's health has been on the decline for months and earlier this year, he revealed he was recently diagnosed with dementia.



Speaking to People magazine in February (17), Cassidy revealed the disease runs in his family and that he watched his mother "disappear" before his eyes from the tragic condition.



“In the end, the only way I knew she recognised me is with one single tear that would drop from her eye every time I walked into the room. … I feared I would end up that way," she shared.



David also decided to stop touring so he could focus on his health and wellbeing after the dementia diagnosis.



“I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming," he said. "I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions. I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

