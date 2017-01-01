Kim Kardashian ‘buys herself a $1.6 million girl cave'

Kim Kardashian has reportedly splashed out on a luxurious bolthole all for herself.

The mother-of-two, who is married to rapper Kanye West, has allegedly snapped up one of 72 luxurious flats in a gated community in Los Angeles neighbourhood Calabasas, where most of her famous family are based, in addition to the multimillion pound home she shares with her 40-year-old husband and their children North, four, and Saint, 23 months.

Pals of the reality star have dubbed the $1.6 million (£1.2 million) property Kim’s ‘single pad’ as the blonde social media junkie plans to decorate it to her tastes and reportedly plans to maintain the apartment for her sole use.

Earlier this year it was reported that the couple, who have been married for three years, were “taking time apart,” but Kim and Kanye have repeatedly denied rumours that their marriage is under strain.

“Kim’s family life can be really intense and sometimes she needs a time out,” a source told Grazia magazine. “This apartment will be hers alone. She’s excited to decorate it to her own tastes without anyone else’s input.”

The three-bedroom apartment, which is reportedly based in Avanti, an upscale community in Calabasas, comes complete with SoulCycle facilities, a Pressed Juicery and fashion boutiques, ticking all of Kim’s lifestyle boxes. And it will no doubt provide the Selfie author with a place to escape to when she’s in need of some quiet time.

The Kardashian millionairess’ solo home interior project comes two years after husband Kanye threw out all the expensive furniture hand-picked for his new home with her help by celebrity interior designer Sandy Gallin after the Gold Digger rapper decided he hated it all.

Kim, 37, has come through a prolonged period of stress which began after she was robbed at gunpoint of millions of dollars worth of jewellery during a 2016 trip to Paris and soon after Kanye was hospitalised and diagnosed with a nervous breakdown, forcing him to quit his Saint Pablo Tour.

The star and her family recently enjoyed a baby shower to celebrate the impending birth of her third child, who will be arriving via a surrogate.