Meek Mill heading to court for bail hearing

Rapper Meek Mill is heading back to court for a bail hearing.

The Ima Boss hitmaker is currently serving a two-to-four-year prison sentence for violating the terms of his probation relating to a 2008 drug and gun bust. He checked in to prison last week (ends10Nov17), but Billboard.com reports he will return to court to face Judge Genece Brinkley on 27 November (17).

Meek Mill's lawyers have filed a request to have Judge Brinkley removed from the case, claiming she has a personal vendetta against the rapper, real name Robert Williams, and ignored the recommendation of Williams' probation officer by sentencing him to more prison time. Her decision was made after he reportedly refused her suggestions to record a cover of a Boyz II Men song and leave his management deal at Jay-Z's Roc Nation label to work with Charlie Mack, a Philadelphia music executive she reportedly had a business relationship with. Mack claims he doesn't know Brinkley.

Her alleged actions are also said to be under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

"When she requests he leaves his current management Roc Nation - which is one of the most important management companies in the world - and goes back to a local Philadelphia guy who has a spotted past because she had a personal relationship with him as manager, again, she's doing something that a judge would never be doing, having a personal interest," Joe Tacopina, one of Meek's attorneys, told the publication earlier this month.

The 30-year-old's lawyers also filed a motion to appeal his prison term and have his probation terminated. The attorneys also requested to have the rapper released from solitary confinement and Tacopina confirms this has now taken place.