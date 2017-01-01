Macklemore uses nude Justin Bieber painting as a sex aid

Macklemore keeps his nude Justin Bieber painting in his bedroom as he finds it a useful sex aid.

The Corner Store rapper first spoke about the unusual interior decoration in a Rolling Stone magazine feature in 2016, and it has since become a talking point in interviews. And in an appearance on U.S. chat show Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night (16Nov17), host Andy Cohen asked Macklemore about how he came about obtaining the fan art, to which the musician replied: "I bought it on Etsy as a white elephant Santa gift that at the end of the night just stayed at my house. No one took it."

But since then, the painting has become an important part of Macklemore's house, and lives in his bedroom. While the placement of the art might be considered strange to some, the 34-year-old, who is expecting his second child with wife Tricia Davis, admitted it has been useful on more than one occasion if he needs to calm himself down while making love to his spouse.

"I’m very proud of it, and it’s become a huge headline. It’s like, ‘Macklemore owns a naked Justin Bieber d**k pancake painting,’ and it’s part of my thing now," he laughed. "So it goes right above my bed and whenever I’m with my wife intimately, I can always stare and if I want to control my orgasm, just slow it down."

Rolling Stone previously described the picture as "a transfixing rendition of a naked Justin Bieber with maple syrup pouring down his chest onto a pancake balanced on his b**er."

Rapper T-Pain was another guest on Watch What Happens Live alongside Macklemore, and said if he was Bieber, he'd want to know the reasons behind one of his peers owning such a painting.

"I mean, that question has to be burned in his brain. If I had a picture of anybody with pancakes over their d**k, that would obviously be the start of the conversation," T-Pain laughed.