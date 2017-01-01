Fergie sobbed on the way to studio over mum guilt

Fergie sobbed the first few times she went to the recording studio after having her son because she felt so guilty.

The London Bridge singer and her now-estranged husband Josh Duhamel welcomed Axl Jack in 2013, and she starting working slowly on the follow-up to her debut album The Dutchess in 2014, with the finished product, Double Dutchess, finally getting a release in September (17).

Fergie has admitted going back to work was tough initially because she felt so bad about leaving Axl.

"(Mom guilt is) the worst. I remember going to the studio the first couple of times and sobbing in the car. It was the weirdest thing ever. That had never happened to me in my life. I'm going, 'what is this?'" she said on U.K. chat show Lorraine on Friday (17Nov17).

"As a women... the men can have all the career in the world and still have children. If you're a mom and you have a career... it's the mommy shaming: 'You can't do that anymore, you're a mum!' What am I supposed to do? I love singing and dancing. It's who I am as a human."

Fergie, 42, even got Axl involved in one song, with him receiving a singing credit on the song Enchante (Carine). She admitted his feature wasn't something she planned, but she got the idea after hearing him singing the song around house.

"That was honestly because I brought the song home and I was listening to it and he started singing it," she explained. "I would never have him do anything he didn't want to do. He was having fun with it. I just kind of put the phone there on record and when I bought it home and played it for him it went, 'It's me!'"

Fergie and Josh split earlier this year after eight years of marriage, but only went public with the news in September. She told Lorraine that the split hasn't been easy but they are determined to put Axl first.