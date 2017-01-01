NEWS Camila Cabello sees off Rita Ora to land a third week at Number 1 with Havana Newsdesk Share with :







Camila Cabello has fought off challenges from Rita Ora and Eminem to score a third week atop the Official Singles Chart with Havana.



Thanks to a new remix featuring Daddy Yankee, and the original Young Thug version still proving popular, Havana finishes 8,000 ahead of nearest competitor Rita Ora. Rising to Number 2, Anywhere is Rita’s third Top 10 this year and her highest chart placing since I Will Never Let You Down topped the Official Singles Chart in May 2014.



Highest new entry this week comes from Eminem and Beyoncé at Number 7. Walk On Water becomes Eminem’s 28th UK Top 10, and Beyonce’s 19th as a credited performer.



Big Shaq’s Man’s Not Hot climbs into the Top 10 for the first time, after eight weeks in the Top 40, lifting from 11 to 8. Stormzy and MNEK vault 10 slots to 12 with Blinded By Your Grace – Pt 2, ahead of Clean Bandit and Julia Michaels – I Miss You, which leaps into the Top 20 to Number 14.



Breaking into the Top 20 for the first time this week is 17 from MK – the DJ, real name Marc Kinchen – up to 20, and rapper Lil Pump zooms 11 places to Number 27 with Gucci Gang.



Elbow last appeared on the Official Singles Chart back in 2012 when One Day Like This re-entered the chart following the London Olympics closing ceremony, and now they score a new entry at 29 with Beatles cover Golden Slumbers, the theme song on this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert.



Tracks returning to the lower reaches of the Top 40 this week are Taylor Swift’s …Ready For It? up eight to 35; Unforgettable, from French Montana feat. Swae Lee, rebounding to 37; and Anne-Marie’s Heavy going back up to 40.

