Taylor Swift claims her third UK Number 1 album

Congratulations to Taylor Swift, whose new album Reputation lands straight in at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart.



The singer-songwriter sold 84,000 copies of her sixth studio album to take the top spot, earning her the sixth biggest opening week for an album this year, behind Ed Sheeran’s ÷, Rag’n’Bone Man’s Human, Liam Gallagher’s As You Were and Sam Smith’s The Thrill Of It All.



Sales of Reputation this week were a 50/50 split between physical and digital downloads. The album is not currently available on streaming services.



Taylor now lays claim to a hat-trick of Number 1 albums in the UK, following 2012’s Red and 2014’s 1989.



Meanwhile, last week’s Number 1, Sam Smith’s The Thrill Of It All, drops to 2, and Michael Ball & Alfie Boe’s former chart-topper Together Again holds at 3.



Roy Orbison’s A Love So Beautiful slips from 2 to 4, and Elton John’s new retrospective, Diamonds, which celebrates 50 years of his song-writing partnership with Bernie Taupin, debuts at 5 to earn Elton a 31st Top 10 album.



British rock band Shed Seven land at 8 with their fifth album Instant Pleasures – matching their 1996 album A Maximum High as highest charting studio album to date (though their 1999 greatest hits Going For Gold reached Number 7). Shed Seven claim the biggest selling vinyl record of the week. See the full updated Official Vinyl Chart Top 40 from 5.45pm tonight.



Five brand new albums make a Top 20 debut today: Bradley Walsh’s second record When You’re Smiling at 11, Tears For Fears best of Rule The World at 12, and Cliff Richard’s latest retrospective Stronger Thru The Years earns the legendary crooner a 63rd Top 40 album at Number 14.



Irish quartet The Corrs open at 15 with their seventh studio album Jupiter Calling, and Seal is new at 17 with Standards.



Further down, Evanescence’s fourth collection Synthesis (23), the Kidz Bop Kids 2018 collection (28) are both new entries, while George Michael’s best of Ladies & Gentlemen rebounds seven places to re-enter the Top 40 at 39.



And finally, congratulations to Decca Records who have delivered a flawless full house over on the Top 10 of the Official Classical Albums Chart this week. Aled Jones’ One Voice – Believe is the week’s best-selling classical record, and is joined on the classical weekly leaderboard by nine other Decca releases including the likes of Einaudi, Cecilia Bartoli & Sol Gabetta, Andre Rieu and Gareth Malone.