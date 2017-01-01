Meek Mill's lawyers appealing solitary confinement

Meek Mill's lawyers have filed court papers seeking to move the incarcerated rapper out of solitary confinement to save his sanity.

The Ima Boss hitmaker is currently serving a two-to-four year prison sentence for violating the terms of his probation relating to a 2008 drug and gun bust.

He checked in to prison last week (ends10Nov17), but was kept out of the general prison population over safety issues.

However, Meek is fed up of spending 23 hours a day, seven days a week on his own, and now his legal representatives have formally requested he be released from the solitary wing, claiming he has become a victim of his own celebrity.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ.com, Meek's lawyers are concerned for his mental well-being, and fear the solitary confinement is hampering his creativity.

It's the latest motion launched by the defence since Meek's sentencing earlier this month (Nov17). So far this week, his attorneys Brian McMonagle and Joe Tacopina officially appealed the star's prison term and requested his probation be terminated, while they also moved to have Pennsylvania Judge Genece Brinkley removed from Meek's case, citing inappropriate conduct.

Brinkley is accused of holding a personal vendetta against the rapper and ignoring the recommendation of Mill's probation officer by sentencing him to more prison time. Her decision was made after he reportedly refused her suggestions to record a cover of a Boyz II Men song and leave his management deal at JAY-Z's Roc Nation label to work with Charlie Mack, a Philadelphia music executive she reportedly had a business relationship with. Mack claims he doesn't know Brinkley.

Her alleged actions are also said to be under investigation by the FBI.