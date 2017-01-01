Justin Hawkins 'sings' the praises of vegan eating in new PETA video

This World Vegan Month (November) – and smack bang in the middle of promoting the band's latest album, Pinewood Smile – The Darkness' frontman and vocal vegan proponent, Justin Hawkins, sat down with PETA US at Los Angeles' iconic Fonda Theatre for an exclusive video interview about animal-free eating: "It's good for your voice, good for your body, good for your circulation, good for your skin, good for your eyes, good for your nails, good for your teeth, good for your hair. It's probably good for your nose. It's good for everything," he says.Hawkins credits his wife with informing him about the cruelty inflicted on animals in today's meat, egg, and dairy industries – and he proudly reveals that his entire family has gone vegan. "There's a lot of substitutes that do simulate meat, but there's also some brilliant vegetables that mother nature has invented, so I don't think there's any excuses, really," he says.PETA – whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to eat" – notes that in addition to sparing roughly 100 animals a year prolonged suffering and a terrifying death, each person who goes vegan also reduces his or her risk of suffering from diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and cancer. Also, a United Nations report revealed that a global transition towards vegan eating is necessary to combat the worst effects of climate change.Hawkins is part of a long list of musicians – including Morrissey, Travis Barker, Davey Havok, Paul McCartney, and RZA – who have teamed up with PETA or one of its affiliates to promote healthy and humane vegan meals.For more information, please visit PETA.org.uk.