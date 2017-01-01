Selena Gomez gears up for her first performance in a year

Selena Gomez is gearing up for her first live performance in a year.

The singer has been slowly returning to the spotlight after having a kidney transplant earlier this year (17) as part of her ongoing battle with autoimmune disease lupus.

She'll be performing her new single Wolves at the American Music Awards this Sunday (19Nov17), and treated fans to a sneak peek of the rendition on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

In the short clip, Selena can be seen crooning the emotional song, showing off her impressive vocals in the process.

She captioned the footage by writing: "My first performance in over a year. The AMAs have been a place where I've shared some of my most intimate moments. Heart wants what it wants, after treatment and now Wolves. This Sunday."

At the AMAs in 2014, Selena broke down in tears while performing her new tune The Heart Wants What It Wants, which was inspired by her relationship with on-off boyfriend Justin Bieber.

The 25-year-old has been keeping her fans updated with her health since revealing in September that she had undergone the surgical procedure, with her long-time friend, actress Francia Raisa, the donor.

During an interview on America's Today Show last month, Selena urged her fans not to feel sorry for her, as she's attempting to find the positive in everything she's been through.

"I don't want people to think it's a sad thing that I went through this with Francia or with anything in my life," she said. "I think all of the stuff that I went through made me and defined everything that I am right now. It's a really beautiful thing and I have to remind myself of that. It's not a negative experience."