Adam Levine doesn't do collaborations just 'to have a hit'

Adam Levine never works with younger artists hoping they will help him "stay relevant".

The singer's band Maroon 5 collaborated with a number of musicians for their sixth album, Red Pill Blues, including SZA and A$AP Rocky on singles What Lovers Do and Whiskey.

But Adam is adamant the group didn't team up with the stars in a bid to look cool and insists the partnerships stemmed from an organic place, as he told British magazine ShortList, "As we get a little older there's a fine line between creating artful, thoughtful pop songs and looking desperate. We don't just slap someone on the record to have a hit. Certain artists think, 'I'm going to do a song with young kids and they'll help me stay relevant.' We do it because we genuinely love so many styles of music, hip-hop especially."

One track, titled Help Me Out featuring Julia Michaels, touches upon the complications of life, with lines including, 'Distract me from thinking too much,' and, 'I need some temporary saving'.

Adam himself holds the view that overthinking is "death" and that everyone is guilty of it, including himself, due to there being too much out there to stimulate people.

"I don't know how it can be healthy to have as much stimulation," the dad-of-one, whose wife Behati Prinsloo is currently expecting their second child together, mused. "The amount of buzzing that happens. There's so much about all these things that is suspect - we don't know what the long-term effect is of all this new s**t is. It can't be good for your brain. You'd be surprised how simple your life is when you turn your phone off and enjoy your life."

He also urged people to focus on saving the planet rather than artificial intelligence.