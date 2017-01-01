The Weeknd spotted leaving ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid's apartment

The Weeknd is reportedly hanging out with his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid again following his break-up with Selena Gomez.

The Can't Feel My Face singer dated the model from early 2015 to late 2016 and, shortly afterwards, he began dating the Same Old Love star. They recently called time on their romance and Selena has been seen spending time with her ex Justin Bieber, and now The Weeknd has followed suit.

The singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, was pictured leaving Bella's New York City apartment late on Tuesday night (14Nov17), and an insider has confirmed to E! News that they have been "hanging out", but insisted they aren't a couple again.

"Bella and Abel have been in contact since Abel and Selena split, but they are not back together," the source said. "Abel reached out to Bella asking to hang out and catch up, and she decided to see him and see where things go. She knows that if they don't date again, they can at least be good friends."

Earlier this year, the 21-year-old told Teen Vogue that although their break-up was amicable, it was tough for her to go through her first split so publicly.

"As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it's always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It'll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through," she said. "But I'll always respect him, and I'll always love him. Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but, at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you've fought so hard to build."

Shortly after Selena was spotted going on a breakfast date with Justin in October, it was reported she had split with Abel after 10 months of dating. She has since been seen with Justin, who she dated on and off between 2010 and 2014, on a number of occasions.