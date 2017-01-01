Nicki Minaj: 'I'd only consider a joint album with Beyonce'

Nicki Minaj would only consider a Watch the Throne type project if she could do it with Beyonce.

JAY-Z and Kanye West enjoyed massive success when they released their collaborative album in 2011, earning seven Grammy Award nominations for the record. When it comes to following in their footsteps, Nicki is up for the idea - but has a very specific idea of who she would want to collaborate with.

"The only person that I've seen a lot of people speak on, when talking about an album of that caliber, is Beyonce, cause we did ***Flawless (remix) and Feeling Myself and we've actually performed together," Nicki told Paper magazine.

"I always see a lot of people saying, 'Oh my gosh, a joint album with you guys would be really dope,' but, you know, those are the kinds of things that are just wishful thinking from fans... They're far-fetched because usually artists are in such different places in their personal lives and career lives that it's hard to make that work."

Nicki has worked with a huge array of stars including Madonna, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and David Guetta over the years. Future is another big name she wanted to work with, but added to the publication that their differing work schedules made a collaboration impossible to organise.

"I even at one point was about to do a mixtape with Future recently, (but) with me working on my album and with him doing other projects - and he thought we should be in the same place at one point to really vibe - it was hard, 'cause he was on tour and I was in the studio (and the timing didn't work)," she explained. "So even when you like an artist and you respect their work, it's very hard to make those types of ideas come to fruition, but when they do come together like the Jay and Kanye (project), then it's magic for sure."