Meek Mill appealing prison sentence in new court motion

Meek Mill is appealing his prison sentence and requesting his probation to be terminated.

Earlier this month (Nov17), Pennsylvania Judge Genece Brinkley ruled Mill, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, should serve at least two years behind bars for breaking the terms of his probation from a 2008 drug and gun bust after agreeing to plea deals following two arrests earlier this year.

The sentence left lawyers for both the defence and prosecution stunned, and now Mill's attorneys Brian McMonagle and Joe Tacopina have filed a motion to appeal the jail term and ask for the rapper's probation to come to an end, they confirmed to Billboard.com on Wednesday (15Nov17).

Plans for the new motion came just hours after Mill's legal team filed official papers requesting "the recusal of Judge Brinkley from considering and ruling on that motion and from any further adjudicatory role in this case".

According to the complaint, Brinkley ignored the recommendation of Mill's probation officer, who said that he had "responded well" and "actively participated in an effort towards behavioural change", and ordered the rapper into confinement on 6 November.

Brinkley is accused of holding a personal vendetta against the hip-hop star, after he reportedly refused her suggestions to record a cover of a Boyz II Men song and leave his management deal at JAY-Z's Roc Nation label to work with Charlie Mack, a Philadelphia music executive she reportedly had a business relationship with. Mack claims he doesn't know Brinkley.

"Judge Brinkley has repeatedly offered inappropriate personal and professional advice to the defendant," the attorneys stated in the paperwork.

It has also been claimed that Brinkley is under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over her alleged misconduct.