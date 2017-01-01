Coolio wants to run for U.S. vice president

Rap veteran Coolio has reportedly set his sights on making a bid for the office of U.S. Vice President in 2020, with a former porn star as his running mate.

One-time adult actress Cherie DeVille, who has worked as a physical therapist for 17 years, is eager to step back into the spotlight to challenge reality TV star-turned-world leader Donald Trump for the White House.

"If we are pulling away from electing only politicians for our higher offices, I think as a small celebrity in my own right I would be a good choice for the American people and for the world at large," she told local Los Angeles news station KESQ.

And DeVille plans to widen her appeal by launching her campaign with Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr., joining her on the ticket.

"Somebody gotta do something man, somebody gotta try (sic)," the Gangsta's Paradise hitmaker said. "We need normal people. We need normal, regular, everyday people in office."

The 54-year-old isn't the only star to voice his intentions to run for office in 2020 - Kanye West previously declared his hopes to enter the race for U.S. President, while former wrestler-turned-movie action man Dwayne Johnson has emerged as another possible contender.

In recent months The Fate of the Furious star admitted a run for the presidency would be a "real possibility", adding, "A year ago, it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, 'Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful'.

"What has been so flattering... and really humbling and very eye-opening is the amount of American people who actually want to see this happen."