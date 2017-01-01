Carrie Underwood has surgery on her wrist

Country star Carrie Underwood is recovering after undergoing surgery on her wrist following an accident at home last week (ends10Nov17).

The Before He Cheats hitmaker was hospitalised on Friday (10Nov17) and treated for "multiple injuries", including cuts and bruises, after she slipped and fell down the stairs.

She was released hours later, but it has now been revealed she returned to the hospital on Tuesday (14Nov17) for treatment.

"I just wanted let everyone know that I'm doing great," she writes on Twitter. "Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well... even though I'll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on... I'm so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who've been taking such great care of me."

Following the accident, Carrie took to social media to assure fans she was being well cared for by her husband, retired ice hockey star Mike Fisher, who rushed back to the couple's home in Nashville, Tennessee when he heard his wife was in the hospital.

"Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody...," she wrote on Twitter. "I'll be alright... might just take some time... glad I've got the best hubby in the world to take care of me."

The incident prompted the singer to withdraw from performing at Sunday night's (12Nov17) Country Rising benefit gig in Nashville, where Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, and Lady Antebellum, among others, raised funds for the ongoing hurricane relief effort and those affected by the shooting massacre at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas last month (Oct17).