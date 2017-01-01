Taylor Swift makes surprise Target run to buy her new album

Taylor Swift stunned fans shopping for her new album at U.S. retailer Target in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday (14Nov17) by stopping by to make her own purchase.

The Shake It Off hitmaker took to social media to reveal her late night plans in a sweet video clip featuring her cat, Olivia.

"We always have this tradition of going to Target to go buy the album and, um, so we're gonna go do that," she said.

Taylor then made it clear her furry friend would not be joining her on the outing, adding, "She's not, are you?", as she turned to Olivia, who seemingly shook her head in agreement.

The pop superstar then shared footage of herself and some pals on their group outing to Target, where exclusive copies of her album Reputation were being sold, accompanied by a magazine curated by Taylor herself.

She continued to document the trip as they made their way through the department store, looking for the special standalone display full of her Target-only release.

Taylor greeted shocked fans and spent some time posing for photos and signing autographs, while she also made an effort to make it known she was happy to be approached as she strolled through other parts of the store.

In one clip, she can be seen addressing one shy shopper, saying, "Hi, how's it going? You can talk to me if you want!"

Taylor also stopped to take part in a few video calls to customers' friends and family members, explaining in another post, "So we're in here and we're Facetiming people... and Target is really, really very social right now!"

Reputation, which was released on Friday (10Nov17), is already on track to smash U.S. sales figures, having already shifted more than 1 million copies in four days, which would make it the nation's biggest-selling album of 2017 so far.

Taylor has been busy promoting the follow-up to 2014's 1989, and also surprised fans visiting the New York City pop-up shop displaying her tour outfits and video props on Sunday (12Nov17), a day after performing on U.S. comedy show Saturday Night Live, which is filmed in the Big Apple.