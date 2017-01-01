NEWS Stormzy discusses getting stuck in the ladies loo at the MTV EMAs Newsdesk Share with :







This afternoon (Wednesday 15th November), Stormzy spoke to Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp where he discussed getting locked in the ladies loo at the MTV EMAs on Sunday.



RK: Roman Kemp

S: Stormzy



RK: The MTV EMAs. Brilliant performance, I absolutely loved it, brought the house down. Even better, you got stuck in the toilets…



S: Exactly. Do you know, it’s so mad. I always forget that if I Snapchat something – this sounds so naïve – but I’m still used to snapping and thinking ‘oh it’s just my mates’. I always forget it’s broadcast to the world.



RK: Just a few million people looking at that…



S: Yeah, yeah, just a couple of people. But I was in there and I could just hear loads of voices, and I’m thinking ‘wait, hang on, what’s going on here?’. I could just hear loads of female voices; I’m thinking ‘nah… I know what this is, I’ve been stitched up’.



RK: So you literally just walked into the girls toilets?



S: Yeah, do you know what it is, you know when you’re running to the toilet, and I’ve seen the gents and I went into the gents and I remember smelling it and it was mad. So I’ve run out the gents and just ran into the next one but I can’t even remember seeing a sign. But yeah, trapped.



RK: How did you get out?



S: Kenneth. I was just texting Ken like ‘yo, alright, listen, I think I’m in the girls toilets’. Because you see - because the walls are so thin, I didn’t know whether the voices were coming from behind me. But I was like ‘no, I think I’m in the girls toilets and I’m not trying to come out, and like just, and like pop out on everyone, that’s mad’. I was like ‘no, no, no, I don’t need this, I don’t need this incrimination. Ken come get me please’



RK: So you’ve just waited until your mate Kenneth has come through…



S: No, he was just texting me, he was trying to locate which… he was like ‘are you on the far right?’ I was like ‘yeah the last cubicle.’ He was like ‘yeah just wait there’. And then Anne-Marie’s across the road, she’s in the other toilet brushing her teeth so I’m thinking ‘oh my days, man, I’m gonna look like the creepiest dog’



Tune into the Capital London Breakfast show with Roman Kemp, weekdays 6am – 10am and Saturdays 6am – 9am



