Blake Shelton: 'Gwen Stefani's kids helped me discover my paternal side'

Blake Shelton has credited girlfriend Gwen Stefani's three children for helping him discover his paternal side.

The country singer, who was a surprise pick for the top spot in People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2017, began dating his fellow The Voice coach Gwen in November 2015. Since the start of their relationship, Blake has been building a rapport with Gwen's three children, Kingston, 11, nine-year-old Zuma and three-year-old Apollo, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

And having the chance to watch the boys grow up has been a unique experience for Blake - one that has helped him get in touch with his inner parent.

"For a long time, it was awkward trying to figure out what my place is and in their mind too," he told People magazine. "The best part for me, selfishly, is discovering a part of myself that I guess I never really knew was in there. It’s definitely an instinct that kind of kicks in."

There are always ups and downs when it comes to living with three boys, with Blake noting: "There’s no shortage of energy with the three boys running around at home, and “there’s days where you go, ‘Oh my God, when does school start?'"

However, that feeling never lasts for very long.

“An hour later you’re going, ‘God, I can’t wait ’til they get home,'” the 41-year-old smiled. "They’re so damn funny. It’s just my first time being around it, and it’s easy to fall in love with those kids. They’re pretty special."

It's not only his relationship with the boys that is growing - Blake and Gwen are happier than ever in their romance.

"It just feels like it gets stronger all the time, you know? It’s crazy," he smiled of their relationship.