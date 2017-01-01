Miley Cyrus and Sia celebrate Australia's same-sex marriage vote

Stars including Miley Cyrus and Sia have taken to Twitter to celebrate after the Australian public voted in favour of marriage equality on Wednesday (15Nov17).

On Wednesday, it was announced that 61.6 per cent of Australian voters had chosen in favour of legalising same-sex marriage in a non-binding postal survey. A bill to change the law was subsequently submitted into the Senate, with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull saying the government would aim to pass legislation by Christmas.

Many celebrities took to Twitter to celebrate the good news, such as Miley Cyrus, the partner of Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, who wrote, "Yes!!!!! Congrats Australia! Every step taken is one closer to World Peace! Love love love you! Proud to be Australian by association lol (laugh out loud)."

Australian singer Sia added, "The Australian people have spoken loud and clear. #LoveIsLove," with three rainbow flags, the symbol of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

"Today is a great day for human rights. #Australia says YES to marriage equality. BRAVO! This makes me so happy," Ricky Martin posted, while Sam Smith added, "YES YES YES YES YES AUSTRALIA - YES!!!!!!! I WISH I WAS THERE CELEBRATING WITH YOU ALL," with many rainbow and crying emojis. He continued, "Seeing my feed full of rainbows leaves me breathless. So happy. Everyone tweet rainbows until your thumbs hurt!!!!!!!"

Kylie Minogue, who had been part of a campaign for marriage equality in her homeland, tweeted, "#Australia ... #MarriageEquality Love is love, always was love, always will be love," and Ellen DeGeneres added, "It's a g'day. Way to go Australia. #MarriageEquality."

A number of celebrities shared an image of the Sydney Opera House covered in rainbow colours on social media, including Lena Dunham who wrote an equation in emojis: "(Australian flag) + (rainbow flag) = (love heart) #marriageequality."

Josh Gad, Boy George, Camila Cabello, Neil Patrick Harris and Stephen Fry were among the other stars celebrating on social media.