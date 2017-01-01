Blake Shelton named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2017

Blake Shelton has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2017.

The country singer, whose profile has been increased worldwide since he started dating Gwen Stefani, succeeds 2016 winner Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and said he is more than flattered by the honour.

"I've been ugly my whole life," the 41-year-old joked after his new title was announced. "If I can be sexy for a year, I'm taking it!"

He also joked that he couldn't understand how he had clinched the honour, admitting the first thought that went through his mind when he heard was "that y'all must be running out of people. Like, 'Wow, we're down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical.'"

But now Blake has been publicly announced as the Sexiest Man Alive, he can't wait to tease his fellow The Voice judge Adam Levine about it - as the Maroon 5 frontman took home the honour in 2013.

"It's going to be used in every conversation, whether it's at The Voice, or at the feed in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, or in a conversation with a doctor," he laughed. "When (people) would say to Adam, 'Mr. Sexy,' you'd always see him go, 'Well, awwww...' If you say that to me, it's going to be, 'You're damn right, I'm Mr. Sexy!'

"I'm not going to treat this like Hugh Jackman or one of those guys who's humble about it. People are going to hate me over this."

Blake's big reveal to Adam was shown on The Voice on Tuesday (14Nov17), when he surprised his pal by showing him a giant version of his cover shot.

"This is a great source of pride and, I win," Blake said as he unveiled the picture, before Adam joked: "I am proud of you buddy, because I'm only friends with other SMAs (Sexiest Men Alive)."

Another person thrilled to learn of Blake's new title was his girlfriend Gwen. When the news was broken to her during an interview with Access Hollywood, the No Doubt star grinned from ear to ear and said: "What? Oh my god, well they got that right! Wow, I knew I was on to something. Wow, I'm gonna look really good huh? I already had scored but now I really scored."