Ed Sheeran insists he isn't the man in Taylor Swift's Dress song

Ed Sheeran has shot down speculation he is the "best friend" Taylor Swift sings about wanting to romance in her new song Dress.

Fans have been dissecting the lyrics to each of the tracks on the Shake It Off hitmaker's new album, Reputation, to determine who they are written about, and some have become convinced Ed is the guy of her affections on Dress.

The lines which sparked the gossip features the words, "Say my name and everything just stops/I don't want you like a best friend/Only bought this dress so you could take it off, take it off..."

Taylor has frequently gushed about how close she is to Ed, but the British singer is adamant she has never wanted their relationship to be anything but platonic.

During a recent interview with men's lifestyle publication August Man in Singapore, which was streamed live on Instagram, Sheeran dismissed the fan theory, pointing out a key detail in the song.

"I don't think it is (about me)," he said. "I think if you read into it... it's not... you know, because she mentions someone with a buzz cut haircut, and I've never had a buzz cut haircut."

Sceptics have pointed out the tune's subject is likely another Brit, actor Joe Alwyn, who Taylor has been dating for the past year, as he has previously sported a closely shaved head, as she describes in the song.

"Flash back when you met me/Your buzz cut and my hair bleached," she reminisces on Dress.

Alwyn is also believed to be the man who inspired her other Reputation tracks Gorgeous and Call It What You Want.