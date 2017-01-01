Shakira postpones tour dates due to vocal cord issues

Shakira has been forced to postpone the European dates of her world tour until 2018 due to vocal issues.

The Hips Don't Lie singer was due to kick off her El Dorado World Tour in Cologne, Germany earlier in November (17) but she had to postpone several dates due to "strained vocal cords" but was hoping to get back on the road by Wednesday (16Nov17).

However, Shakira has now revealed she has a haemorrhage on her right vocal cord and, even though she had been on vocal rest, she still hasn't recovered, and will be postponing her forthcoming gigs.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the star confessed to her fans that the past few days have been "some of the hardest of my career" and her "nightmare continues" while she battles her health issues.

"It pains me not to be able to sing this month, for those have done even the impossible to get tickets and accompany me throughout different countries of Europe," she wrote. "In all the years I've been singing, I've never been faced with a situation like this. As such, and with a heavy heart, I must that I find myself obliged to postpone my European tour until 2018, to allow my body several necessary weeks, dedicated to my complete recovery."

The 40-year-old thanked her fans for understanding and said that she will always remember those who have been supportive.

"I hope to overcome this difficult trial and to return to the stage as soon as possible, to once again hear your voices singing along with mine," she continued.

It is not known when the European leg will take place in 2018. The North American trek is scheduled to begin on 9 January in Orlando, Florida.