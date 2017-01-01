Second woman opens up about being 'preyed on' by Brand New frontman

A second woman has come forward to recall how she was "preyed on" by Brand New singer Jesse Lacey.

The band's frontman was hit by allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman called Nicole Elizabeth Garey last week (ends12Nov17), who detailed on Facebook how he "manipulated" her and demanded nude photos when she was just 15 years old and he was 24.

Lacey, who was also accused of making Garey watch him "masturbate on Skype", issued an apology, acknowledging his "selfish, narcissistic" behaviour and promising to "take the correct actions to earn forgiveness and trust".

However, in the wake of his statement, another woman has opened up about her ordeal with Lacey during a discussion with website Pitchfork.

Concert photographer and music journalist Emily Driskill recalled how she was 16 years old when she met the musician for the first time back in 2002 after sharing messages online. She claims Lacey focused on her chest and made “lots of comments about (her) body and breasts,” adding, “He was the first person to ever tell me that I was hot. In hindsight as an adult woman, I know I was preyed on.”

Like Garey, Driskill alleges Lacey asked her for naked photos when she turned 17 and in return sent her pictures of himself undressing, as well as making her watch “countless masturbatory video chat sessions". Furthermore, Driskill claims the singer "attempted to manipulate (her) into engaging in sexual situations with other people, on camera, for his viewing pleasure," threatening to refuse her access to Brand New concerts if she refused.

When she turned 18 she went to see the group perform in Austin, Texas, where Lacey reportedly forced himself on her in the green room back stage, one of “several instances of coercion during physically intimate situations” she experienced.

Garey also spoke further about her ordeal, admitting she at first felt "flattered" that the singer of her favourite band took an interest in her.

“I didn’t really see it for what it was because when you’re a teenager you think, ‘I know everything, I’m an adult,'" she sighed.

Brand New have postponed their U.K. tour following her allegations.