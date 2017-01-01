Jordin Sparks married and expecting first child

Jordin Sparks is married to boyfriend Dana Isaiah, and is pregnant with the couple's first child.

The 28-year-old former American Idol winner and her 25-year-old beau, a fitness enthusiast and model, went public with their relationship in July (17). And their romance has since gone from strength to strength, amid news that they tied the knot in July (17) and are now set to start a family together, with the baby due next spring.

Jordin told People.com that she and Dana eloped on vacation in Hawaii, with just a few friends present, and she found out she was pregnant in late August. However, the pregnancy news came as a massive surprise to the couple, with Jordin admitting of the moment she found out: "It was like such a shock for both of us, and then I started bawling in the closet." Asked if they were happy tears, Jordin laughed: "Nope, they were shocked, scared and terrified tears!

"I'm going to be completely honest. I was just like, 'Oh my gosh!'"

But once they had time to get to used to the news, Jordin and Dana are now more than happy about having a baby together.

"We're really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this," Jordin smiled.

Prior to meeting Dana, Jordin hadn't been too lucky in the love field. She dated Jason Derulo for three years until 2014, with their split turning bitter after she claimed he had actually leased a BMW car that he said he had bought for her. Jordin then started dating Sage the Gemini in 2015, but the pair called time on their romance in February 2016, after nine months together.

However, it seems Jordin has found "the one" in Dana. Talking to People, Jordin admitted she knew she'd found her life partner as soon as she met Dana, explaining: "He came here to Los Angeles and we spent time together, we spent a couple of days together and it was something I’d never felt before.

"I’d never spent time together with someone of the opposite sex that I’d immediately felt 100 per cent comfortable with - it was a little wake up call for me, I was like, ‘I think this is how I'm supposed to feel... no, I know this is how I'm supposed to feel."

And while Jordin said it took Dana a "little longer" to realise she was his "one", the handsome star said he now wants to "shout it from the rooftops".