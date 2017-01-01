Mel B drops restraining order against former nanny

Mel B has dropped her restraining order against her former nanny Lorraine Gilles as part of their settlement.

During her messy divorce battle with husband Stephen Belafonte, the former Spice Girls singer claimed he impregnated Gilles and urged her to get an abortion after Mel refused to let her and her child live with them.

She also claimed that Belafonte and Gilles were extorting her with sex tape footage, and she filed restraining orders against them both to stop them from distributing the tapes.

Mel, who had also accused her estranged husband of domestic abuse, settled the case with Belafonte last week, just days before their trial. On Monday (13Nov17), Judge Mark Juhas announced in a statement at the Los Angeles Superior Court that the singer had also reached a deal with Gilles.

"In the Brown v Gilles matter the court received information that the case has been resolved. As a result no one will be appearing this morning," the statement read. "The domestic violence restraining order has been dissolved. The civil harassment restraining order was dissolved last Thursday."

Gilles filed a defamation lawsuit against Mel over the claims made against her in her divorce documents, and that legal action is still pending.

The singer can move forward with hearings in her divorce with Belafonte, who declared himself the "happiest guy in the world" after the settlement was reached last week.

"It's about family, family has been restored, you know I want to thank my family lawyers because they are a family and helped me mentally and legally," he said in an Instagram video. "I'm just glad the cloud of suspicion of domestic violence is no longer over my head."

The former couple, who were married for almost 10 years before Mel filed for divorce in March, are working towards a custody arrangement over their daughter Madison.