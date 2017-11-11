Is Ed Sheeran starting to retire his debut album '+'

Ed Sheeran’s debut album + is already down to just two songs in his current setlist.
Ed performed his first show back live since his bicycle in Singapore on the weekend but the setlist sadly lacked the album that broke the British singer songwriter worldwide.
‘The A Team’ and ‘You Need Me, I Don’t Need You’ were not only the only songs from the 2011 debut at the show, but the major hit ‘The A Team’ came early in the set … three songs in.
Ed is also performing this month in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Bangkok in Thailand, and Mumbai in India before finishing off the leg in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 23 November. He will tour Australia for Frontier Touring starting in Perth on March 2.
. @AmazonTicketsUK Ed Sheeran setlist, Singapore, 11 November 2017
Castle on the Hill (from ÷, 2017)
Eraser (from ÷, 2017)
The A Team (from +,2011)
Don’t / New Man ((from x, 2014 and ÷, 2017)
Dive (from ÷, 2017)
Bloodstream (from x, 2014)
Happier (from ÷, 2017)
Galway Girl (from ÷, 2017)
Feeling Good / I See Fire (Anthony Newley cover, single, 2013)
How Would You Feel (Paean) (from ÷, 2017)
Photograph (from x, 2014)
Perfect (from ÷, 2017)
Nancy Mulligan (from ÷, 2017)
Thinking Out Loud (from x, 2014)
Sing (from x, 2014)
Encore:
Shape of You (from ÷, 2017)
You Need Me, I Don’t Need You (from +,2011)
