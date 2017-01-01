NEWS FBI launch investigation into judge who jailed Meek Mill Newsdesk Share with :







America's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reportedly launched an investigation into the judge who sent Meek Mill to jail.



The rapper checked into prison last week (ends12Nov17) after Pennsylvania judge Genece Brinkley handed him a sentence of two to four years behind bars for two arrests that violated his probation arising from a 2008 drug and gun bust.



Several big names, including JAY-Z and Rick Ross, slammed the judge for the harsh sentence, which was given despite both the district attorney and Mill’s probation officer asking for no jail time.



Mill's attorney Joe Tacopina later claimed that Brinkley had exhibited "enormous bias" against the rapper, apparently getting offended after Mill refused her request to drop his management Roc Nation and sign with Philadelphia music figure Charlie Mack. Brinkley is also said to have asked Mill to record a cover of a Boyz II Men song - the R&B group Mack manages.



And now, according to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, this outcry has prompted the FBI to take a further look at the judge and her sentencing.



“The feds have an interest in the judge and (her) potential relationships," a source told the outlet. "This is an investigation looking into a possible extortionate demand. Undercover agents have been in the courtroom monitoring the Meek proceedings since April 2016.”



The source added that Mack, who worked with Mill at the beginning of his career, had apparently told the rapper that he "knows the judge and he could help him with his case."



However, Mack insisted he doesn't know Brinkley, telling Page Six: "I’ve spent more time talking to you than I ever talked to the judge. There is no conspiracy, Meek is an old friend of 30-plus years."



When contacted by Page Six, a representative for the FBI's Philadelphia field office said: "Per (Justice Department) policy, we neither confirm nor deny the existence of investigations." Meanwhile, Tacopina said of the alleged investigation: "That is something that I absolutely do not have the ability to comment on."



News of the reported probe comes after Mill's supporters gathered at the Rally for Meek event outside the Criminal Justice Center in Philadelphia on Monday to make their voices heard.



Ross was one of those at the rally, and told the crowd: ""I'm here to support my brother Meek Mill. I want y'all to understand that if it take Meek Mill to draw this attention, we gonna use Meek Mill to draw this attention that is gonna speak for so many others."



According to reports, the crowd chanted "Free Meek Mill" and sang the rapper's tune Dreams and Nightmares as they showed their support for the embattled rapper.

