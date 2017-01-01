Ed Sheeran returns to stage following bicycle accident

Ed Sheeran returned to the stage in Singapore over the weekend (11-12Nov17) following a "depressing" six-week touring break after his bicycle accident.
The Shape of You singer was left unable to perform after he suffered fractures in his right wrist and left elbow by falling off his bike in October. He was forced to cancel a string of dates on the Asian leg of the ÷ Tour and rescheduled others for April 2018 so he could recover from his injuries, and he returned to the stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for a two-night stint on Saturday and Sunday.
In footage taken from the Saturday show, Ed told the audience that he was glad to be back on the road.
"You may or may not know that six weeks ago I broke my arms and this is my first show back," he said. "I have to say I've never been in a situation where I have not been able to play music. It was the most depressing six weeks of my life. I'm so happy to be back here playing music for you guys."
Ahead of his return, he sat down for an interview with Time Out Singapore and revealed that his arms still ache but he's happy to be able to play shows again, even though he wasn't feeling his best, admitting: "I haven't slept at all because my jet lag has been terrible."
When he last came to the country, he performed for a crowd of 5,000 people and now he has sold out two shows at the 12,000 capacity stadium in Kallang.
"Feels like it's going well here. I'm very excited. Every time I come back to different countries it just seems to be growing and growing, so I'm really happy that we're playing to such big crowds," he added.
Throughout November, the 26-year-old will also play in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Bangkok in Thailand, and Mumbai in India before finishing off the leg in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 23 November. The tour resumes again in March, 2018.