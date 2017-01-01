Daisy Ridley left 'super emotional' after Barbra Streisand duet

Daisy Ridley felt "super emotional" after singing alongside Barbra Streisand last year (16).

The 25-year-old actress lent her voice to Barbra's album Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway, which also features the vocals of stars including Chris Pine, Jamie Foxx and Anne Hathaway, who joins Daisy for song At the Ballet from the musical A Chorus Line.

Looking back at the experience, the Murder on the Orient Express star still can't get her head around being in the same room as screen and music icon Barbra.

"I went to her house and we talked about (psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Carl) Jung because my dad loves Jung, and we were talking about dreams, and I left and got super emotional, not because she's famous, but because she's amazing," Daisy gushed to Britain's ELLE magazine. "Part of her reputation comes from being a woman. If it was a man being 'controlling' about his career, people would just say he knows what he wants."

An even bigger accomplishment for the British beauty is joining the Star Wars franchise, which she returns to in next month's (Dec17) eighth instalment, The Last Jedi. While her alter ego Rey spent a majority of 2015's The Force Awakens alongside John Boyega's Finn, things are different this time round as Rey goes it alone under the guidance of Jedi Luke Skywalker, reprised by Mark Hamill.

"It's not this big adventure that I'm on with John," Daisy said of her second outing. "I was thinking I did the first one because I didn't really know what I was getting myself into and I was having loads of fun, and suddenly I'm realising what this actually is, and I can't f**king do this. I'm highly dramatic – so it's all 'oh my God'... finally I was like 'Oh yeah, this is working.''

Luckily her confidence levels were higher this time round, as she admitted to feeling disappointed by her work after making her Star Wars debut.