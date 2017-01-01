NEWS Camila Cabello’s Havana dominates for a second week Newsdesk Share with :







Things are hotting up on this week's Official Singles Chart – Camila Cabello's Havana ft. Young Thug looks set to have some serious competition from acts who shared the stage with her at the 2017 MTV EMAs, held in London on Sunday night.



The former Fifth Harmony star, who picked up the Best Pop award, is eyeing a third week at the top, but close behind – just over 2,000 combined chart sales – at Number 2 is Anywhere from Rita Ora, who hosted the show as well as performing her latest track.



Also making an impact on today's Official Chart Update at Number 4, and with potential to make big gains this week, is Eminem's brand new single Walk On Water feat. Beyoncé, which the rapper performed as he opened the show.



Big Shaq's Man's Not Hot could end up Top 10 this week, as it's at 9 today, and Stormzy and MNEK could also be going Top 10 this week, for the third time each – their collaboration Blinded By Your Grace part 2, which U2 lead singer Bono sang in place of an acceptance speech when picking up the Global Icon award, zooms 12 places to 10.



Elbow look set to return to the Top 40 for the first time in almost a decade, as their cover of the Beatles' Golden Slumbers, which soundtracks this year's John Lewis Christmas advert, starts at 16; Clean Bandit are in line for an eighth Top 20, as I Miss You feat. Julia Michaels rises to 19; and Lil Pump's Gucci Gang is up six to 32.



Taylor Swift sees two hits bounce back into the Top 40 following the release of her new album Reputation: …Ready For It? is at 35 and Gorgeous rises 10 to 37, and French Montana's Unforgettable feat Swae Lee could also return to the top 40 following his MTV EMA performance – it's at 39 midweek.

