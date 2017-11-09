Feeder's Grant Nicholas has guitar stolen from North London studio

This chancer walked into our lock up while we were rehearsing in london and stole my Gretsch country gent guitar... Posted by Feeder on Thursday, 9 November 2017

Whilst rehearsing in a North London studio for their upcoming tour dates in Japan, FEEDER's front man Grant Nicholas had his Gretsch Country Gent guitar stolen from the band's lock-up on Friday.Grant - on the band’s Facebook page - stated:'The chancer walked into our lock up while we were rehearsing in london and stole my Gretsch country gent guitar S/nJ004121263. If you see know him or my guitar in any pawn shops , gumtree or EBay etc let us know. It’s the guitar I used in the 'Children Of the Sun' video. He was wearing a Pink Floyd tour jacket.’The classic Gretsch guitar is mahogany with gold hardware.It's serial number is: J004121263