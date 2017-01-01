Nick Jonas unsure if brother Joe will choose him as best man

Nick Jonas is unsure if his brother Joe Jonas will ask him to be his best man when he marries fiancee Sophie Turner.

The 25-year-old singer is just one of Joe's siblings - there's also eldest brother Kevin and youngest Frankie. So when it comes to who Joe will choose to stand beside him when he ties the knot with the Game of Thrones star, Nick doesn't know whether he'll cause a family rift by picking one of his brothers.

"I don’t know; it’s up to him to decide," Nick replied when asked if he will be Joe's best man during an interview with U.S. TV show Extra. "He’s got three brothers, so it’s kinda rude to pick one."

Despite being unsure of how the wedding day will play out, Nick is more than happy to welcome Sophie into his family. The newly betrothed pair recently celebrated their engagement at a huge party, which Nick labelled "very, very fun", and added of his future sister-in-law: "She’s so lovely and a beautiful addition to our family."

Nick, who is reported to be dating Victoria's Secret model Georgia Fowler, has also been kept busy himself in recent months. He's just released new single Home, which is taken from the soundtrack of new animated movie Ferdinand, and has just dropped a new festive track with Shania Twain, entitled Say All You Want for Christmas.

The chance to work with the celebrated country singer was a once in a lifetime opportunity for Nick, who has long been a fan of the Man, I Feel Like A Woman star.

“I love Shania — I’ve been a fan for a long time," he smiled.

But his affection for Shania isn't entirely platonic, with the former Jonas Brothers star admitting he has also had a crush on the 52-year-old for many years.

"Oh, yeah - and still!... I love her more than most people," he laughed.