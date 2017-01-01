Britney Spears wins honours for Las Vegas residency

Britney Spears felt "honoured" after her residency was recently voted the Best of Las Vegas in four categories.

The Stronger singer took to Twitter on Sunday night (12Nov17) to thank those who voted for her Piece of Me residency show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and made it one of the winners of all the categories it was nominated for in Las Vegas Review-Journal's annual The Best of Las Vegas list.

"Wow!!! So honoured to be named Best Resident Performer, Best Production Show, Best Bachelorette Party and Best Bachelor Party!!" she wrote. "Thank you so much to everyone who voted for #PieceOfMe!!! #BOLV2017 @TheBestOfLV."

Britney was named a 2017 Gold Winner by the Best of Las Vegas organisers, and was voted Best Resident Performer alongside the Backstreet Boys, for their Larger Than Life residency at Planet Hollywood, and ventriloquist Terry Fator.

Backstreet Boys were also named Best Of in the Production Show category as well as Bachelorette Party, alongside the Chippendales. Jennifer Lopez also scored a mention in the Best Bachelor Party list for her All I Have show, another Planet Hollywood residency.

Britney, who debuted her production in December 2013, was also made a gold winner in 2016, and in 2015, she shared a picture of her holding a glass award for Best Overall Show.

"Look what I got over the weekend! Thank you @BestOfLasVegas, my dedicated team & POM (Piece of Me) crew, @phvegas, and all of YOU!" she wrote in the caption.

After a number of extensions, the star will finish her residency on New Year's Eve (31Dec17). Her manager Larry Rudolph previously told the Review-Journal that her show may continue elsewhere.

"Anything is possible. We have made zero decisions. We expect a lot of interest from all parties. Britney basically sells out every show, and she loves Las Vegas, she loves performing in Vegas, and Vegas is a possibility going forward," he said.