Lady Gaga stops gig to help bleeding fan

Lady Gaga halted her Connecticut concert on Saturday night (11Nov17) to get help for a fan who was bleeding in the audience.
The 31-year-old singer was performing as part of her Joanne World Tour at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville when she noticed a fan who had somehow been injured in the crowd.
Stopping the event, Gaga said to the fan: "Hi, I just looked over and I saw, are you doing alright? Are you doing alright? Are you gonna stay? Do you need some extra help? Do you need a paramedic? They're on their way? OK."
Gaga then asked the woman what her name was, with the fan replying "Meredith".
"Meredith, I’m so sorry you got hit in the face and that you’re bleeding. You OK? We’re gonna make sure you’re okay, alright?" Gaga continued.
Waiting for several more minutes, Gaga ensured Meredith was receiving medical attention before she continued with the show.
The singer then dedicated a performance of Paparazzi to the injured fan, telling the audience: "What we all need to remember is that there are some things that are more important than show business."
Gaga later instructed her crew: "Make sure to get that girl a backstage pass too!"
The Million Reasons singer has only recently resumed her world tour, after being forced to shut down dates in September and reschedule the European leg of the tour due to "severe physical pain" days after revealing she had been fighting fibromyalgia.
She told concerned fans her condition was keeping her from living a normal life, but she appears to have bounced back from the medical low and she took to Twitter earlier this month to announce her tour is back on.
"We’re Back! #JoanneWorldTour," she wrote. "It feels so good to on stage, I cried w (with) happiness.
"I’m back where I belong. My home. With u (sic)."