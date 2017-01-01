Carrie Underwood recovering from fall at home

Country superstar Carrie Underwood is nursing a broken wrist after slipping and falling on the steps outside her Nashville, Tennessee home.

The Before He Cheats hitmaker's representative reveals she was hospitalised on Friday (10Nov17) and treated for "multiple injuries", including cuts and bruises, after the accident.

She was released hours later and is now recuperating in the comfort of her own home.

"Her recovery will take some time and she appreciates all the prayers and well wishes," reads a statement issued by her spokesperson.

Carrie has also taken to Twitter to assure fans she is being well cared for by her husband, retired ice hockey star Mike Fisher, who rushed back to Nashville from his travels when he heard about Carrie's hospitalisation.

"Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody...," she writes. "I'll be alright...might just take some time...glad I've got the best hubby in the world to take care of me."

The incident has prompted the singer to withdraw from performing at Sunday night's (12Nov17) Country Rising benefit gig in Nashville, where Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, and Lady Antebellum, among others, are set to raise funds for the ongoing hurricane relief effort and those affected by the shooting massacre at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas last month (Oct17).

The news emerges days after Carrie joined her pal Brad Paisley to co-host the 2017 Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on Wednesday (08Nov17). During the prizegiving, the two artists honoured the lives lost in Sin City tragedy on 1 October (17), which left 58 people dead.

"This has been a year marked by tragedy impacting countless lives, including so many in our country music family," Carrie remarked. "So we're going to do what families do: Come together, pray together, cry together and sing together, too."

"This show is dedicated to all those we lost," Paisley added.

Carrie, 34, was later overcome with emotion as she performed during the In Memoriam segment of the night, which featured photos of the Route 91 victims, as well as late country stars including Glen Campbell, Troy Gentry, and Don Williams.