Brand New frontman Jesse Lacey responds to sexual misconduct allegations

Brand New frontman Jesse Lacey has issued an apology in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

The rocker faced allegations detailed by a woman on Facebook, who claimed Lacey had "solicited nudes from me starting when I was 15 and he was 24".

Nicole Elizabeth Garey alleged the 39-year-old "manipulated the hell out of me, demanded specific poses/settings/clothing, demeaned me, and made it clear that my sexuality was the only thing I had to offer".

"He knew what he was doing was sh**ty so he wouldn't touch me until I was 19," she added. "I should've known better by then, but he had screwed me up so much psychologically that all I wanted was his approval."

She also claimed Lacey "made me watch him masturbate on Skype", and that she had kept screenshots of the alleged act on a computer stored in her basement.

In response to the scathing allegations, Lacey apologised in a Facebook post on Saturday (11Nov17) and vowed to "take the correct actions to earn forgiveness and trust".

"The actions of my past have caused pain and harm to a number of people, and I want to say that I am absolutely sorry," he wrote. "I do not stand in defense of myself nor do I forgive myself. I was selfish, narcissistic, and insensitive in my past, and there are a number of people who have had to shoulder the burden of my failures.

"I apologise for the hurt I have caused, and hope to be able to take the correct actions to earn forgiveness and trust."

Lacey added that he regretted exploiting his position of power to the detriment of others.

"I am sorry for ignoring the way in which my position, status, and power as a member of a band affected the way people viewed me or their approach to their interactions with me. And I am sorry for how often I have not afforded women the respect, support, or honesty that they deserved, and which is their right," he added.

"I believe in the equality and autonomy of all, but in my life I have been more of a detriment to these ideals than an advocate."

The band Martha, who were set to support Brand New on two U.K. tour dates on 18 and 19 November, have pulled out of the gigs following the allegations.