Selena Quintanilla's sister praises Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume

Selena Quintanilla's sister has defended Kim Kardashian's decision to dress up as the late singer.

The reality star came under fire for her Halloween costume choices this year, as she impersonated Cher, Madonna, Aaliyah and Selena at various parties held late last month (Oct17).

Now, the late singer's sister Suzette Quintanilla has told radio station Power 106 Los Angeles that Kim's homage to the Mexican-American star was her favourite among all the other celebrities, including Demi Lovato and America Ferrera, who also embodied Selena for the spooky celebration.

"She looked beautiful," Suzette said. "She looked real Latina. I loved it."

Selena died in March 1995 at the age of 23 after being shot by her former fan club president Yolanda Saldivar at a motel in Texas.

Suzette went on to reveal that Kim and her extended family are long-time lovers of the Tejano artist's music.

"A lot of people don't know this, but I'm good friends with Adrienne Bailon," she said, recalling Adrienne's former relationship with Rob Kardashian. "She had Rob on the phone and Kourtney (Kardashian) and all them were in the background and they were all singing my sister's music."

She also stuck up for Kim's younger half-sister Kylie Jenner, who annoyed Selena's fans for merely wearing a T-shirt with the late singer's face on back in 2016.

One disgruntled fan wrote at the time: "Kylie jenner be wearing a selena shirt but i bet her a** don't even know what como la flor (Selena's 1991 hit) is (sic)."

But Suzette couldn't have been more thrilled to see the 20-year-old rocking the garment.

"I think Kylie last year was wearing a Selena shirt, and that didn't come as a surprise, either, because they are fans of Selena and our music, so it was cool," she explained.

"Anybody that reps it, it's cool. It's just more power. More power to Selena."